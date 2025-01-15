Help needed

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Shields
I used to live in Texas however due to family violence threats, I was forced to move to West Virginia for safety reasons. Due to the holidays it took me a lot longer to find and start a new job. I am embarrassed to ask for help but I'm not sure what else to do. I do have a job now but I will not get paid for a few more weeks. I'm only asking for $2000 as that will catch me up and keep me afloat until my paychecks start coming in. I have never asked for help before but I'm swallowing my pride and asking now. I am a single mom to an 8 year old child. Any help would be greatly appreciated and if you are unable to help then prayers would be appreciated as well. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Praying for divine intervention on all sides physical and spiritual.
