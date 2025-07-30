Housing YWAMers Protecting Campus from Wildfire

I just learned I may not qualify for the loan I was counting on to buy my home.

Because the condo is in a land trust, banks are hesitant—and if the second loan falls through, I’ll need $60,000 by September 15 to keep my home.

Please pray with me, share this need with others, and—if you feel led—help cover this gap so I can continue providing housing for YWAMers and using my sheep to reduce wildfire risk.





Yesterday, as dangerous tsunami waves approached my island, my household sat watching the news, waiting for events to unfold. On that same day, I learned that I may not qualify for the loan I was counting on to buy my home. That realization rattled me even more than the storm.





To top it off, I got a call from a Waimea ranch owner upset that my flock was out on the road—despite all my best efforts to keep them contained.





This morning I opened my Bible to Psalm 145. Even before the words met my eyes, peace began to settle in as I declared God’s faithfulness: He loves me regardless of how I feel or act. He opens His arms; He is generous. He never falls short.





So I placed this whole situation in His hands and simply said, “Help.”











