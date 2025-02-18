We are a Lawful community centered in the Rule of Law, helping our fellow brethren in reclaiming Lawful and Political powers that have been usurped. The truth in plain sight is that the BAR association is a government accepted monopoly, which does not bode well for the common man to receive unbiased justice.



As the symbolic scales of justice hang in the balance of a Totalitarian modus-operandi ruled by a Plutocracy, we at Shepherds Eye are here to help tear down the black gates that are oppressing mankind’s mind, body and soul.



Our goal is to turn every man and woman into a jurist. Therefore able to stand up to totalitarian tactics through the subjective legalese each Politician, Lawyer, Attorney, and every de facto governmental agency wields against its faithful plebiscites that are Willfully Ignorant.