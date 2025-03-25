Send the Shelton's to Texas

Blessings Brothers and Sisters in Christ!

My name is Carrie and I am assisting my brother and sister Rick and Marcy Shelton with raising funds for their upcoming move from California to Texas. Rick is an Army veteran currently battling cancer and wants to spend the precious time he has left in peace alongside his wife, and his recently reacquainted son, daughter-in-law, and 7 month old grandson.

Right now, financially, things are tough. Rick is unable to work due to his cancer treatments. In addition to his physical health issues, depression is the biggest obstacle as he is not able to get out and work like he used to. He also experiences what they call “Chemo Brain” where everything gets very foggy at times and can last for days.

Rick is an Army veteran and currently receives SOME disability from the VA, but nowhere near enough. They will not approve him for 100% disability because the VA will not tie his cancer to the job he had while serving in Operation Desert Shield/ Desert Storm from 1990-1991. Rick was diagnosed 30 years later in 2021 with bladder cancer. This specific cancer is caused by radiation from the Patriot Missile Microwaves. Rick was required to lay with his stomach directly against where the microwaves were and was not provided protection. The Army is still using this radar system today, so it would cause major problems if they admitted his cancer came from the missiles. This is why the VA refuses to admit the military caused his cancer. Sadly, as so often occurs in this country, the government is failing to take care of their wounded soldier as they should.

Marcy has been working for Social Services for over 25 years and is set to retire, but is still going to work. God really put it on her heart to continue to serve, and she is looking forward to serving their new community in Texas. She contemplated working for the VA helping veterans, as Rick is her second veteran that has contracted cancer. Her first husband passed away from cancer years before. However, since the federal government is currently being cut back, she asked God to show her where she can best serve. Her “bonus daughter” suggested she look into working at the community college which is located close to a military base, where there’s a lot of veterans and GIs that need help. Extra prayers regarding this possibility would be greatly appreciated!

With their eyes on Texas, Marcy can see a future where not only will Rick receive the support he needs, but she will as well. The effect on her going through this a second time is a lot. She knows the sacrifice is purposeful and part of love, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t take from the human that she is. And with that, she feels drawn through prayer and time, and has found love, help and support there. With this move to Texas, she knows there is a future to glorify God for what’s left for Rick and as a married couple.

God already did a miracle putting back together the relationship between Rick and his son Lane. God did another miracle in connecting Rick with his other daughter Sierra who lives in Pennsylvania. And recently with finding where Rick’s birth mother is from and getting loved on by his blood family and wanting to meet him… Marcy asks: “What is not God in all of this?? What is not God in where He is drawing us?? There’s nothing that’s not God. ”

With the move in motion, of course there is hurt and there is grief because this has been their church, and this has been their home. There’s been so many ways for them to give and to serve and to love. Rick served in Caring Veterans of America here in the community, and volunteers on the usher team at our church. Marcy is a prayer warrior and serves on our church’s prayer team. They are looking forward to a new place to serve and give, and are excited to see how God is going to use them next.

Rick’s son and daughter-in-law are purchasing a new home that will be large enough for Marcy and Rick to live with them. This means Rick will have the opportunity to be the beacon of light and love that his son needs now more than ever, as he recently became a father himself. And Marcy gets to be the nurturing Godly Glama that she has always wanted to be. God has blessed her with this bonus family as she never had any children of her own. They have fully adopted Marcy and have guaranteed her place in their lives. Praise God, when Our Lord decides it’s time to call Rick home, Marcy will not be left alone.

Considering the seriousness of Rick’s cancer, time is precious, and it is important that they live out their lives with family that loves and needs them, rather than stay here alone and continue to struggle. The stress of trying to survive in California only makes Rick’s health worse. When someone is battling cancer, being with family is proven to increase motivation and defeat it better. As recommended by TWO of his doctors, this move to Texas will bring about a healing environment and give Rick a better chance at living longer here on earth. And who wouldn’t want to be a part of that miracle??

The original goal of $6,000 would be enough to cover the physical move to Texas, meaning the cost of the moving truck, fuel, meals and motels along the way. However, to get there comfortably and take a month or two for Marcy to secure employment, we are hoping to raise $10,000. This amount will also help take care of Marcy’s medical expenses until she secures employment, as Rick’s medical is covered by the VA, but Marcy’s is not. We know our God is the God of miracles and we know He can do great things!

Proverbs 3:5-6 tells us to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on you own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths.”

They were looking to move June 1st, however God pushed up Marcy’s retirement from Social Services and they are now set to move May 5th. They know where God guides, He provides. And they are putting this move in His hands. By giving to this cause, you would be alleviating a lot of stress on a couple who have already been through more than most. For Rick and Marcy, doing this is a win-win. If they don’t get a single red penny from this, their hope is that someone who is going through something will read this and not feel alone.

Hebrews 13:16 reminds us: “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.”

May God Bless you as He calls you to give, knowing you are contributing to a worthy cause that will make Him smile! Prayers are always appreciated as well!