Support Sheena's Cancer Healing

Welcome to this GiveSendGo platform for Sheena McAdoo!

The purpose of this page is to support Sheena's cancer journey financially. In March, she received the devastating diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, spreading to at least two lymph nodes near her lungs/trachea, and an area in her chest wall.

She has been doing an integrative approach, which includes taking chemotherapy medicine, alongside a strong protocol of multiple natural supplements to boost her immune system, as well as a treatment protocol from Dr. William Makis, using the repurposed drugs of Ivermectin & Mebendazole. In addition to all that, she is committed to a strict diet and exercise regimen, and other holistic therapies, like weekly vitamin C and mistletoe infusions, all in hopes of stopping the cancer growth and healing her body.

However, the reality is that traditional medicine has offered little to no hope for full healing from cancer. So, she is seeking a more aggressive non-traditional approach to stop this cancer from spreading. There are several promising places that provide a rigorous protocol for cancer healing. However, any alternative cancer treatment plan she decides to pursue will likely cost anywhere from $10,000 - $40,000 or more. Clearly, the costs of fighting for one's life are astronomical and her debt is rapidly accumulating.

Sheena has had to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket for her natural supplements, repurposed drugs, weekly IV infusions, co-pays, and alternative therapies. Of course, anything outside of traditional medicine is not covered by insurance, and even the treatment that does have coverage also has co-pays and mounting medical bills. Currently, her infusions are costing roughly $1800 a month, and her supplements and repurposed meds cost between $500-700 monthly.

This is a difficult journey for a single mom, but Sheena heavily relies upon her faith in God’s provision and healing, her family, friends and church community. She continues to homeschool Evie (7th grade) and support Aliya (1st year of college). Sheena has been relentless as she fights for her life, and her daily cancer-fighting routine is a full-time job.

THANK YOU for considering a donation in any amount to help support Sheena, as she fights for her life. If you are not able to give financially at this time, please consider sharing with others who may. Also please consider adding Sheena to your daily prayers as that is a gift to her as well!

Love, Lori & Andrea (Sheena's sisters)



