Supporting the Shea Family

The Shea family are a faithful family in Southwest Florida who are going through a tough trial; their 15 month old son drowned and was 45 minutes without oxygen to his brain. He is currently in a coma and the situation is very dire. We are asking in your charity to please consider contributing to their cause, as they are a single-income household. 

May God reward your generosity. 

The Veith Family
$ 1000.00 USD
1 minute ago

Dear Shea Family, Please know you are surrounded by our continual love & prayers. Nothing could be more devastating than to see your child (who is your whole world) suffer such an intense injury & fight for their life. May it be a light in the darkness knowing how much God infinitely loves you and is so grateful you are such dedicated parents & siblings to Bo! With Love, Dan, Georgia & Trinity

Rick and Paula
$ 250.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Praying for God's healing love to be bestowed upon Bonaventure and peace upon your entire family.

The Maleks-Corpus Christi
$ 200.00 USD
16 minutes ago

We are praying for you. May Holy Mother Mary keep you in her mantle.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 minutes ago

I saw your story on Fr. Nix's IG page. My heart broke for your family as we have been where you've been. We are praying for a miracle for your sweet child. God bless you all.

Stabinskis
$ 25.00 USD
46 minutes ago

