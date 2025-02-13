Supporting the Shea Family

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $7,040
The Shea family are a faithful family in Southwest Florida who are going through a tough trial; their 15 month old son drowned and was 45 minutes without oxygen to his brain. He is currently in a coma and the situation is very dire. We are asking in your charity to please consider contributing to their cause, as they are a single-income household.
May God reward your generosity.
Dear Shea Family, Please know you are surrounded by our continual love & prayers. Nothing could be more devastating than to see your child (who is your whole world) suffer such an intense injury & fight for their life. May it be a light in the darkness knowing how much God infinitely loves you and is so grateful you are such dedicated parents & siblings to Bo! With Love, Dan, Georgia & Trinity
Praying for God's healing love to be bestowed upon Bonaventure and peace upon your entire family.
We heard about your story from the Wright family and Fr Nix. Our entire family is praying for you
May Our Lord, Lady & the Saints be with your family.
We are praying for you. May Holy Mother Mary keep you in her mantle.
God be with all of you*
I saw your story on Fr. Nix's IG page. My heart broke for your family as we have been where you've been. We are praying for a miracle for your sweet child. God bless you all.
God loves all
