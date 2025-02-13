Supporting the Shea Family

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

The Veith Family - $ 1000.00 USD 1 minute ago Dear Shea Family, Please know you are surrounded by our continual love & prayers. Nothing could be more devastating than to see your child (who is your whole world) suffer such an intense injury & fight for their life. May it be a light in the darkness knowing how much God infinitely loves you and is so grateful you are such dedicated parents & siblings to Bo! With Love, Dan, Georgia & Trinity 0

Rick and Paula - $ 250.00 USD 2 minutes ago Praying for God's healing love to be bestowed upon Bonaventure and peace upon your entire family. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 5 minutes ago We heard about your story from the Wright family and Fr Nix. Our entire family is praying for you 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 8 minutes ago May Our Lord, Lady & the Saints be with your family. 0

The Maleks-Corpus Christi - $ 200.00 USD 16 minutes ago We are praying for you. May Holy Mother Mary keep you in her mantle. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 17 minutes ago God be with all of you* 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 21 minutes ago I saw your story on Fr. Nix's IG page. My heart broke for your family as we have been where you've been. We are praying for a miracle for your sweet child. God bless you all. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 25 minutes ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 29 minutes ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 40 minutes ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 5000.00 USD 43 minutes ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 45 minutes ago 0

Stabinskis - $ 25.00 USD 46 minutes ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 47 minutes ago God loves all 0