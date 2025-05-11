Help Me Bring the Good News to India

I’m excited to share that I’ve been given the opportunity to go on a mission trip to India with Promise Church. Together with my team, I’ll be preaching the gospel, sharing the love of Jesus, praying for others, and leading worship at mass prayer gatherings. We’re going to places where people are hungry for hope, healing, and freedom.

This mission is deeply personal to me. God gave me Isaiah 61:1 as the calling over my life:

“The mighty Spirit of Lord Yahweh is wrapped around me because Yahweh has anointed me, as a messenger to preach good news to the poor. He sent me to heal the wounds of the brokenhearted, to tell captives, ‘You are free,’ and to tell prisoners, ‘Be free from your darkness.’” (Isaiah 61:1 TPT)

I’m stepping out in faith to walk in this calling, and I would be so grateful for your support. Whether through prayer or financial giving, you’re helping send me to be the hands and feet of Jesus.

Every donation will go directly toward travel costs, accommodations, and ministry expenses. Thank you for being part of what God is doing in India!



