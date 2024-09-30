Supporting Shawn McKinny

Campaign Image

Shawn McKinny is a former Westminster High School classmate and football star. He has recently lost his wife AJ and is now in a care facility near his home in St Elmo IL. His and AJ’s home has been taken by the cite leaving him homeless. I believe he should have the ability to live with dignity. Those of us who have been friends over the years now have the opportunity to show our compassion and love for our friend. 

Steve Sprague
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Linda
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Thanks for doing this.

Tom Waite
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Here’s a starter donation for Shawn

