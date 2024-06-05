Shawn Williams and Family

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 6 months ago Shawn, we are praying for your and trusting that the Lord will intervene in some way to remove this cancer from your body and make well again. We also pray for your family, knowing that they are going thru this with you as well. May God bless you and you family. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 6 months ago Dear Shawn, Jessie and your families. Mike and I are continually praying for you all. Shawn, thank you sir for all you have done for our Switch team. Each one of us appreciate you! God Bless you and your family. With much love and blessings, Cheri and Mike Mahoney 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 6 months ago Shawn & Jessie, you are in our thoughts and prayers constantly. God our Father is The Great Physician, He knows your concerns, He knows your heart, and your faith is a testimony to so many. Continue to be strong, we have your back. You have given so much to so many through this PatriotSwitch movement. I hope this will pay for one of your treatments. Much love, and God Bless you! Tina 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 300.00 USD 6 months ago Shawn, Praying for you and your family, that your body is being healed and you’re going to come through. You’ve done so much for our team and we all appreciate you. You’re in our prayers. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 6 months ago Praying for you Shawn!! May God give you the strength and healing you need to fight this. You have been such a blessing to us all, sending you so much love, thoughts and prayers. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 300.00 USD 6 months ago The Shawn Williams comeback story is being written. We all have your back. We are praying for an immediate and full recovery. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 6 months ago YOU GOT THIS !!!! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 6 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 150.00 USD 6 months ago Heavenly Father, We lift our friend Shawn before you And asked your healing touch to be upon him. Grant the professional's wisdom to their skill and provide comfort and strength to him and his family during this challenging time. In Jesus' loving name, we pray. Amen 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 2000.00 USD 6 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 8 months ago Shawn & Jessie, Praying daily for the power of God to heal your body. Remembering the prayer at convention and how powerful that was, pull from that on a daily basis to know your prayer team is here. May God's hands be laid upon you to heal you and give you daily strength and surround you with his power! In God's name I pray, Amen 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 8 months ago Praying with ya! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 8 months ago We Love you Shawn and Jessie and are praying for your total and complete healing. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 8 months ago Shawn & Jesse, Praying and believing that you’ll find the alternative medicine to stop and reverse the disease. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 8 months ago We love you guys and want to help you in your fight to beat this cancer! Keep Up the Good Fight! Praying to Yahweh for you and your family! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 8 months ago May God heal you and strengthen you and your family. We pray for you every evening. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 8 months ago Dear Shawn,Jesse and family. We all love you and pray for you everyday. Don’t give up! Miracles happen every day! Love ya Alan and Kim 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 8 months ago Hope is the beacon that leads you through the storm. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 1000.00 USD 8 months ago Pls punch this rude rude cancer in the face for us 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 9 months ago By His Stripes, you are healed! In Jesus name, Amen 0