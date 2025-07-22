Shari's Fight is our Fight

Hello Fight Club, this is Ashley. As a lot of you know my mom, Shari was diagnosed with breast cancer a couple months ago. With only 10 days to prepare, she underwent a double mastectomy in June. We tried our hardest to cram in as many appointments at DogPatch Pet Grooming as possible before she went. We knew we would have to close the shop for 2-4 weeks. She's a strong woman though and was back to work in 3 weeks. She is bouncing back fast and better than ever.

This has been a trying time for her both mentally and spiritually whether she admits it or not. Those of you that know my mom also know how how strong, independent, and resilient she is. Let's not forget hard headed 😆 well, I am too. So here we are. She is not one to ask for help in anyway. She is slowly learning that it's ok to ask for help in times like these. Her fight continues as she still has medical expenses not covered under insurance. I decided to start this fundraiser so she doesn't have to stress over how she will pay for these expenses. I am asking all her amazing friends to join Fight Club by donating or sharing this fundraiser. So she can come out on top and not have to worry about these medical bills and get the care and treatment she wants. Any amount big or small adds up.

I want to thank her amazing friends and clients who have been there for her throughout this time and donated money to her before this fundraiser started just because they love her and wanted to help. She has a great support system and we are extremely grateful. We appreciate you all and thank you for anything and everything!