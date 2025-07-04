Evangelism Trips 2025

Evangelism Trip donation

In the coming months, I will be stepping out on an evangelism mission trip to a few countries sharing Jesus, bringing hope, and supporting local communities in practical ways.

This mission is so close to my heart. We will be reaching people who have never heard the gospel, partnering with local churches, and sharing God’s love ….. one family, one village at a time.

But I can’t do it alone! I’m inviting friends & family to partner with me through your prayers and financial support to help make this mission possible.

Your support will go toward:

✈️ Travel & lodging

📖 Bibles & children’s resources

🛍️ Care packages for local families

❤️ Supporting the local churches we’ll work with





No amount is too small, and every seed counts for eternity. And please keep me in your prayers for a bountiful harvest, open doors, open hearts, and transformed lives.

Thank you for standing with me to make Jesus known. Can’t wait to share the testimonies with you!