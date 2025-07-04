Campaign Image

Evangelism Trips 2025

Goal:

 AUD $5,000

Raised:

 AUD $400

Campaign created by Yewande Toriola

Evangelism Trips 2025

Evangelism Trip donation

In the coming months, I will be stepping out on an evangelism mission trip to a few countries sharing Jesus, bringing hope, and supporting local communities in practical ways. 

This mission is so close to my heart. We will be reaching people who have never heard the gospel, partnering with local churches, and sharing God’s love ….. one family, one village at a time.

But I can’t do it alone! I’m inviting friends & family to partner with me through your prayers and financial support to help make this mission possible.

Your support will go toward:

✈️ Travel & lodging

📖 Bibles & children’s resources

🛍️ Care packages for local families

❤️ Supporting the local churches we’ll work with


No amount is too small, and every seed counts for eternity. And please keep me in your prayers for a bountiful harvest, open doors, open hearts, and transformed lives.

Thank you for standing with me to make Jesus known. Can’t wait to share the testimonies with you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 AUD
12 days ago

Tinu
$ 100.00 AUD
13 days ago

Ewa Oluwa
$ 100.00 AUD
13 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo