Shannon Parker to go to Prophetic Training

Greetings Friends and Family,

Many of you know that I enjoy praying for others, and my Christian faith is important to me. Recently, it has become more clear that God is calling me as a prophetess. I have been accepted into an Intensive training with Jennifer LeClaire at the Awakening House of Prayer in Ft. Lauderdale and am looking forward to this training: https://jenniferleclaire.org/globalpropheticcenter/elijah-company/

I'm taking a jump in faith, have paid for the intensive training, and booked my trip. I hesitated to ask for support which is why this is being posted late. I'm trying to raise travel expenses and appreciate whatever help you can provide, and would ask you to share this campaign.

As a Christian, I believe in the power of prayer and the importance of listening to God's voice clearly and correctly. This training will help me with that, and will also help me to grow in my faith and use my gifts to help others. I am stepping out and trusting that God will provide the funds for my trip and training. I would be grateful for any support you can provide, big or small. Thank you for considering this campaign and for your support of my spiritual journey.

#PropheticTraining #FaithJourney #God'sPlan #God'sTiming