Shanna Belle Liver Transplant Surgery

Hi everyone! I’m reaching out to you on behalf of Shanna Belle Nacuspag from Tangalan, Aklan, Philippines who is currently suffering from Biliary atresia, a liver disease.

She needs an urgent liver transplant due to her condition getting worse and there is a strong possibility her other organs will be affected too if she doesn’t get her liver transplant as soon as possible.

She is from the same province as my wife, Marialene, that’s how we got to know about Shanna belle. Marialene’s family visited her once to hand them money we sent to help. Her mom and dad are doing everything they can to raise money to save their daughter’s life.

Shanna belle’s dad will be her liver donor and the procedure will be in India.

We are humbly asking you if you could help us raise money for Shanna Belle to save her life.

Thank you and may God bless everyone.