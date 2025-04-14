Campaign Image

Shanna Belle Liver Transplant Surgery

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Matthew Meyer

Shanna Belle Liver Transplant Surgery

Hi everyone! I’m reaching out to you on behalf of Shanna Belle Nacuspag from Tangalan, Aklan, Philippines who is currently suffering from Biliary atresia, a liver disease.

She needs an urgent liver transplant due to her condition getting worse and there is a strong possibility her other organs will be affected too if she doesn’t get her liver transplant as soon as possible.

She is from the same province as my wife, Marialene, that’s how we got to know about Shanna belle. Marialene’s family visited her once to hand them money we sent to help. Her mom and dad are doing everything they can to raise money to save their daughter’s life.

Shanna belle’s dad will be her liver donor and the procedure will be in India.

We are humbly asking you if you could help us raise money for Shanna Belle to save her life.

Thank you and may God bless everyone.

Recent Donations
Show:
Nathan
$ 100.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo