Sending Shane on a YWAM Mission!

This past year, I thought I knew exactly what my future would look like—but God had other plans. One day last fall, my mom asked, “What do you think about going on a missions trip?” At first, I wasn’t sure, but as I learned more about the opportunity, I realized this was something God was calling me to do.

This July, I will be joining YWAM Ships Kona for a Discipleship Training School (DTS). For the first three months, I will be in Kona, Hawaii, growing in my faith, learning about the Bible, and being discipled by experienced leaders. I’ll also be surrounded by people from different cultures and backgrounds, which is something I’m really excited about—I love hearing people’s stories, learning from their experiences, and growing alongside them in faith.

Then, from October to December, I will go on an outreach trip to serve in Papua New Guinea or Panama. There, I’ll be part of a team working on a YWAM medical and missions ship, helping to bring practical aid and the love of Jesus to communities that are often isolated and in need.

This trip is a big step of faith for me, and I can’t do it alone. I need both prayer partners and financial supporters to make this possible.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me in this journey—either through prayer or by contributing financially? Any amount helps, and more importantly, your support means I won’t be going alone; I’ll be carrying the encouragement and prayers of my community with me.

I am excited to see what God will do in and through this trip, and I plan to share updates along the way!