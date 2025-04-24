Campaign Image

My brothers keeper

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by Brandon Flowers

We’re coming together to honor the memory of our brother, Shane August, and to bring awareness to the fight against cancer. In his name, we’re working to establish an endowment to support his family and preserve his 03 legacy at Purple! Let’s do this in love, remembrance, and for the glory of 03’.

Recent Donations
Show:
Stan Scott
$ 300.00 USD
56 minutes ago

Brandon Flowers
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

03 purple knight brother forever

Updates

Prayer Requests

