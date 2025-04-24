My brothers keeper

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $350
We’re coming together to honor the memory of our brother, Shane August, and to bring awareness to the fight against cancer. In his name, we’re working to establish an endowment to support his family and preserve his 03 legacy at Purple! Let’s do this in love, remembrance, and for the glory of 03’.
03 purple knight brother forever
