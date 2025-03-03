Trauma Therapy in Kenya

We’re headed back to Kenya 🎉

Here’s the mission, bring healing to men and women through intensive trauma therapy with the integration of faith. While this will be my second trip it’s Jessie’s 6th and our former graduate professor, Dr. Grant, 16th trip. Each year the results are remarkable, showing significant reduction in trauma symptoms, launching each individuals healing which leads to healing/restoring families and breaking generational trauma.

Watching God move in the hearts of those we work with and us therapists is like nothing I’ve ever seen. It’s not easy work and it hits us therapists hard at times and God uses all of it. Hearing men and women break chains and lies created from their traumas, find their voice, their strength, and ability to tear down walls and be vulnerable is incredible to hear witness to. To hear them realize God never left them, loves them, and hears their cries. Trauma Intensive treatment, everything changes.

Jessie and I will gladly donate our time and clinical skills, give up our private practice work/income for the two weeks and Go, but we need your help. Jessie and I need to cover the cost of our supplies and flights/travel. Dr. Grant started a nonprofit, Shame No More, which will cover all of our meals, shared housing, travel expenses etc while in country.

Between the two of us we estimate we need about $6,000 and a lot of prayer. However you can support us we greatly appreciate it.