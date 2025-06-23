Campaign Image

Sgt Alex Silvera Support Fund

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,055

Campaign created by Randolph Mays

A Life-Changing Moment Turned Into a Heart-Wrenching Emergency

What should have been one of the most beautiful moments in life — the birth of a child — quickly became a traumatic and overwhelming ordeal for Alex Silvera and his fiancée Jess.

Jess was rushed into an emergency C-section after sudden and severe complications. Their precious baby was born but immediately taken to the NICU, needing urgent medical attention to survive. Jess, experiencing critical complications herself, was sent to the ICU, where she remains under intensive care.

Now, instead of celebrating as a new family together, Alex is spending each day driving between two different hospitals, doing everything in his power to be there for both Jess and their newborn.

Their Reality Right Now

  • Baby: Fragile but fighting in the NICU, needing 24/7 specialized care
  • Jess: Recovering in the ICU with a long road ahead
  • Alex: Traveling back and forth daily, balancing love, fear, and overwhelming responsibilities

He is supporting both the woman he loves and their child through unimaginable circumstances — while also facing the reality of lost work hours, mounting bills, and emotional exhaustion.

Why They Need Your Help

This crisis hit without warning. What they’re going through — medically, emotionally, and financially — is more than any one person can carry alone.

Your donation will help cover:

  • Medical bills not fully covered by insurance
  • Travel costs as Alex commutes between hospitals
  • Lost income while Alex stays by his family’s side
  • Long-term recovery support for Jess and their newborn

Ways You Can Make a Difference

  1. Give — Any amount helps. Whether it’s $10 or $1,000, your generosity helps keep this family afloat.
  2. Share — Help this story reach hearts that want to help.
  3. Pray — We believe in a God who heals and restores. Your prayers are powerful and needed.


Recent Donations
Show:
Edna Wms
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Continued prayers for you and your family🙏🏽

Company 12 B Shift
$ 250.00 USD
22 days ago

Micah Stewart
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Wishing your family well and fast recovery.

Kelly Vaerewyck
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Nikki D
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Stay safe! Take care of you - so you can take care of them!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Love ya brother. May the lord keep you and your faith hold strong. My prayers are with you. Mills

Adam James
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Ant Belcher
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

We’re praying for you and your family brother! Gods got this!

Kris
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

