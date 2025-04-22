Help a giving family fight cancer and debt

Meet Seth and Christine Smith, our beloved community members who have selflessly given to others despite their personal struggles. In 2013, Seth was diagnosed with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) and has undergone multiple surgeries and radiation therapy. Despite his determination to beat the cancer, it has left him with significant medical debt. Christine, Seth's wife of 19 years, has Multiple Sclerosis and is unable to work, adding to their financial burden. As a neighbor and a member of our community, we want to help this giving family overcome their medical debt so they can continue to provide for their family and volunteer in our community. Our goal is to raise $80,000 to cover their medical expenses and provide some relief from their financial struggles. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a significant difference in their lives. Please join us in supporting this wonderful family in their time of need. #HelpingHands #GivingFamily #MedicalDebtRelief