Serving in West Asia

For the third time, I would like to return to Asia to teach and serve a beautiful people and nation. I will be teaching ESL and serving as a volunteer abroad for a nonprofit organization for a month.

The funds breakdown is as such tickets there and back (2000-2500), lodging and food (1500), and 14 days of meals and travel not provided (500-800). In total about $4000 and all expenses will be paid. I covet your prayers and would appreciate your consideration to donate to my cause.

My Why?: The children 100%! As I served the children and was fully present with them I learned so much as I served and discovered so much about the faithfulness of God. I would love to take a group with me but I felt the call alone and so I go to be used as a vessel in the Lords Hands for a month.