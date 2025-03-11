Help Me Serve in Guatemala with Relevant Church GR

Hi friends and family,

I have an incredible opportunity to serve on Relevant Church’s Summer 2025 Global Mission Trip to Guatemala from June 21–28, 2025. We will be partnering with His Works Guatemala, a mission team dedicated to serving and uplifting communities in need.

During this trip, we’ll be supporting local service projects, providing resources to families, and sharing the love of Christ through hands-on ministry. This mission is not just about meeting physical needs—it’s about building relationships and bringing hope to those we serve.

To make this possible, I need to raise $2,000 to cover my travel, lodging, and meals. Relevant Church is funding the service projects, but I am responsible for my personal expenses.

How You Can Support

Donate – Any amount helps!

Pray – Please pray for our team, safe travels, and for the people we’ll be serving.

Share – If you can’t donate, spreading the word helps more than you know!

I’d love to keep you updated throughout the journey and share the impact of this mission. Thank you for your generosity, encouragement, and prayers—it truly means the world to me!

With gratitude,

Ashley 💛

About Relevant Church & His Works Guatemala

I’m partnering with Relevant Church Grand Rapids for this mission trip to Guatemala. Relevant Church is passionate about outreach and serving communities in need. Our trip is in collaboration with His Works Guatemala, an organization focused on empowering local communities through service projects and sharing the love of Christ. Check out these links to learn more about the amazing work they’re doing!

His Works - Faith = Love in action!

Relevant Church Grand Rapids - Gather, Grow, and Go With us!

