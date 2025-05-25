Support Serenity's fight for life!

Raised:
Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,
We are reaching out to share the journey of Hayden Alderman, his fiancée Breanna Cochran, and their precious newborn daughter, Serenity Rayne Alderman. This young family is facing an unimaginable challenge as Serenity battles serious medical conditions, and they need your help to navigate this difficult time.
During Breanna’s pregnancy, doctors discovered that Serenity has two rare and serious diagnoses: **Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH)** and **Pallister-Killian Syndrome (PKS)**.
Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) is a life-threatening condition where a hole in the diaphragm allows abdominal organs to move into the chest, impairing lung development. It requires complex surgical intervention and intensive care, often with long-term medical needs. The severity of CDH poses significant risks to a newborn’s ability to breathe and survive without immediate, specialized treatment.
Pallister-Killian Syndrome (PKS) is a rare genetic disorder caused by an extra chromosome 12 in some cells. It can lead to developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, seizures, and physical abnormalities. PKS is a lifelong condition requiring ongoing medical care, therapies, and support to help Serenity thrive.
Serenity was born on May 20, 2025 at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), a leading pediatric care facility, where she is currently in **stable but critical condition** in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The medical team is preparing Serenity for a critical surgery on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, to repair her CDH, provided she remains stable enough to undergo the procedure. This surgery is vital for her survival, as it will help restore proper lung function and give her a fighting chance at life.
Hayden, the sole provider for the family, is facing immense financial strain. His workplace provides only six weeks of paid leave, and four weeks have already passed. The remaining time away from work will be unpaid, leaving the family without income while they remain by Serenity’s side in Philadelphia, far from home in North Carolina. They are grappling with mounting expenses for travel, lodging, meals, and the specialized care Serenity will need both now and in the future.
We are humbly asking for any donations possible to help Hayden, Breanna, and Serenity during this critical time. Your contributions will go directly toward covering the costs of their extended stay in Philadelphia, medical expenses not covered by insurance, and the ongoing special needs Serenity will require as she grows. Every dollar makes a difference, whether it’s for a night’s lodging, a meal, or future therapies to support Serenity’s development.
Your prayers, shares, and generosity will provide this family with hope and strength as they fight for their daughter’s life. Thank you for rallying around Hayden, Breanna, and Serenity Rayne Alderman during this challenging chapter. Together, we can help them focus on what matters most—Serenity’s health and their family’s future.
With gratitude,
Jennifer Hernandez on Behalf of the Aldermans
All funds raised will be used for medical, travel, and special needs expenses for Serenity and her family.
Sending prayers to your little one 🫶🫶🫶❤️❤️
Sending light and love. ✨🫶✨
Sending love and prayers From friends of Becca
Praying for your family
Wish I could give more. I'm praying for you guys every day. Love you ❤️
Sending prayers
Praying for y'all God's got you! Love you. ❤
Praying for y’all. “For I know the plans and thoughts that I have for you,’ says the Lord, ‘plans for peace and well-being and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11 AMP
Prayers for you all. God has got her and you all in his hands.
Praying for your family!
Congratulations on the birth of your precious child. We will certainly keep your family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Thank you for making me a Great Grandmother 💕🥰 Serenity Rayne, Your GG loves you to pieces, your perfect💜
Love you
July 14th, 2025
Hello everyone, it’s been a while since we’ve been on here to give an update. I’m sure yall seen the one about her having her CDH repair, well since then she’s also been taken off of the oscillator, and moved to the ventilator. Well now she has been moved from the ventilator to a CPAP machine! Which are all steps in the right direction. She’s exceeding all the doctors expectations of what she would need. She’s at 36% oxygen on the CPAP which is amazing for a baby that just got switched 3 days ago. Well we just recently found out that she has an even rarer version of her PKS. PKS consists of 4 copies of your 12th chromosome, well Serenity has 6 copies of it. On top of that she will most likely be sent home on multiple medications for her pulmonary hypertension. We don’t want to just send her to any hospital that knows nothing about her condition. CHOP has dealt with babies with the regular tetrasomy 12p which is the 4 copies of the 12th chromosome but never had a baby with the hexasomy which is 6 copies of the 12th chromosome. But we feel comfortable staying in Philadelphia and letting her be treated here and get all the therapies and everything that she needs here. We want Serenity to have the best chance possible at a great life. Next step will be the nose cannula. And hopefully she will get to start getting feeds through a bottle… but that part we’re not sure of. She may also have to be sent home with a feeding tube. So continued prayers are great! Thank you so much!
June 7th, 2025
Serenity had her CDH repair on 5/28/25 and it went great! Her numbers have been better since surgery as well. She was on all kinds of medicines and has already been weaned off of her epinephrine which was one of her blood pressure medicines, she is now being weaned off of her dopamine which is her other blood pressure medication. She was also put on a paralytic called vec which she has also been taken off of completely. She has been switched over to the ventilator from the oscillator and was on it for a little over 24 hours, but she didn’t handle it very well and kept breathing over the machine so they did have to switch her back to the oscillator. This time doctors are going to make her really show she can come off the oscillator before the doctors try to switch her again. Her nitrous oxide started at 40% and is now down to 10%. Her oxygens down to anywhere between 30% and 40% which is also good news and means she is handling the oscillator well! Doctors are giving her sedation medication but that’s to keep her comfortable and to make it where she stops trying to pull her breathing machine out. But we thank you all soo much for the continuous prayers and help!
