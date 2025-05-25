Support Serenity's fight for life!

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,

We are reaching out to share the journey of Hayden Alderman, his fiancée Breanna Cochran, and their precious newborn daughter, Serenity Rayne Alderman. This young family is facing an unimaginable challenge as Serenity battles serious medical conditions, and they need your help to navigate this difficult time.





During Breanna’s pregnancy, doctors discovered that Serenity has two rare and serious diagnoses: **Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH)** and **Pallister-Killian Syndrome (PKS)**.





Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) is a life-threatening condition where a hole in the diaphragm allows abdominal organs to move into the chest, impairing lung development. It requires complex surgical intervention and intensive care, often with long-term medical needs. The severity of CDH poses significant risks to a newborn’s ability to breathe and survive without immediate, specialized treatment.

Pallister-Killian Syndrome (PKS) is a rare genetic disorder caused by an extra chromosome 12 in some cells. It can lead to developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, seizures, and physical abnormalities. PKS is a lifelong condition requiring ongoing medical care, therapies, and support to help Serenity thrive.





Serenity was born on May 20, 2025 at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), a leading pediatric care facility, where she is currently in **stable but critical condition** in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The medical team is preparing Serenity for a critical surgery on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, to repair her CDH, provided she remains stable enough to undergo the procedure. This surgery is vital for her survival, as it will help restore proper lung function and give her a fighting chance at life.





Hayden, the sole provider for the family, is facing immense financial strain. His workplace provides only six weeks of paid leave, and four weeks have already passed. The remaining time away from work will be unpaid, leaving the family without income while they remain by Serenity’s side in Philadelphia, far from home in North Carolina. They are grappling with mounting expenses for travel, lodging, meals, and the specialized care Serenity will need both now and in the future.





We are humbly asking for any donations possible to help Hayden, Breanna, and Serenity during this critical time. Your contributions will go directly toward covering the costs of their extended stay in Philadelphia, medical expenses not covered by insurance, and the ongoing special needs Serenity will require as she grows. Every dollar makes a difference, whether it’s for a night’s lodging, a meal, or future therapies to support Serenity’s development.





Your prayers, shares, and generosity will provide this family with hope and strength as they fight for their daughter’s life. Thank you for rallying around Hayden, Breanna, and Serenity Rayne Alderman during this challenging chapter. Together, we can help them focus on what matters most—Serenity’s health and their family’s future.





With gratitude,

Jennifer Hernandez on Behalf of the Aldermans





**Donate Now to Support Serenity’s Journey**

All funds raised will be used for medical, travel, and special needs expenses for Serenity and her family.