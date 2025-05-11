Bless Ashish with a second life

Ashish, a 30-year-old Mauritian, is currently in critical condition in India, bravely battling for his life.

In 2016, Ashish was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease affecting his liver, which led to a liver transplant at Fortis Hospital in Delhi. For nine years, he fought to live a normal life. But today, he faces his biggest challenge yet.

What began as a routine biopsy turned into a medical emergency. Ashish had been experiencing severe symptoms: acid build-up in the stomach, difficulty digesting food, and persistent discomfort. During the biopsy, he began bleeding internally — leading to a cascade of complications: vomiting, fever, an elevated heart rate, and ultimately kidney failure.

He is now undergoing daily dialysis. To make matters worse, the biopsy revealed a devastating diagnosis: lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system.

His treatment is intensive, and the hospital bill has already reached 1.2 million INR (approximately 800,000 MUR) — a number that continues to rise daily. His family and friends have contributed all they can, but the financial burden is overwhelming.

We are reaching out to you — kind souls near and far — to help give Ashish a second chance at life. Your support can help him get the critical care he needs right now.

Please bless Ashish with your contributions and keep him in your prayers. No amount is too small, and every bit helps.

Thank you for your kindness.



