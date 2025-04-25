Sending Addison To Powerlifting Worlds

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $400
This past year has been an incredible journey—I joined the Grand Canyon University powerlifting team in my first semester of college, and I instantly fell in love with the sport and the amazing community. I competed at the University Cup in December and then again at University Nationals in Atlanta, Georgia.
Our hard work paid off: the GCU Women’s Powerlifting Team placed 2nd in the nation, earning us a spot to represent the USA at University Worlds in Turkey!
Now, I have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on the world stage, but I need your help to get there. I’m raising funds to cover travel, lodging, and competition expenses so I can proudly represent my team, my university, and my country.
Any amount, big or small, brings me one step closer to this dream. Thank you so much for your support!
Isaiah 40: He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.
Go get ‘em Plum!!!! 💪 Cheering for you always!!!! 💕👏🏻💕
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.