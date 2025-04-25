Sending Addison To Powerlifting Worlds

This past year has been an incredible journey—I joined the Grand Canyon University powerlifting team in my first semester of college, and I instantly fell in love with the sport and the amazing community. I competed at the University Cup in December and then again at University Nationals in Atlanta, Georgia.

Our hard work paid off: the GCU Women’s Powerlifting Team placed 2nd in the nation, earning us a spot to represent the USA at University Worlds in Turkey!

Now, I have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on the world stage, but I need your help to get there. I’m raising funds to cover travel, lodging, and competition expenses so I can proudly represent my team, my university, and my country.

Any amount, big or small, brings me one step closer to this dream. Thank you so much for your support!