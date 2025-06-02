Campaign Image

Send Wesley Payne back to Ecuador!

Goal:

 USD $1,800

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Amy Jungmann

Wes fell in love with the country and people of Ecuador on a mission trip last year...especially the kids! :) He has the opportunity to return this fall and make more connections, build more relationships, and continue to share the Gospel and the love of Jesus! Let's help him get there!!!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

So excited for you!!!

