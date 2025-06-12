Send Meliss to Campaign Leadership College!

Hi My passion for politics, candidates, and campaigns drives so much of what I do. That's why I'm thrilled to share that I've been accepted into the prestigious Leadership Institute's 'Campaign Leadership College' — a transformative opportunity to sharpen my skills and make a greater impact on what we care about.

This isn’t just any training. It's the same program that helped shape influential leaders like Byron Donalds, Jim Jordan, Kat Timpf, and Riley Gaines. Endorsed by powerhouses like Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and Ted Cruz, this intensive training equips its graduates to win elections and advance our values with expertise. I’m honored to follow in their footsteps and bring that knowledge back home to our fight.

My heart is in our campaigns and working to get our exceptional candidates elected. But, this training will take my skills to the next level, allowing me to strategize more effectively, mobilize stronger, and deliver victories! I will return ready to supercharge our efforts and achieve even greater results.

I’m leaving for Arlington, Virginia, on June 19th and will be there for nearly two weeks, fully immersed in this world-class program. To make this possible, I’m taking significant time off work and covering expenses. This is where you come in, because your contribution — of any amount you can spare — will invest in my training and our shared vision. Every dollar counts and will be deeply appreciated. Whether you can chip in right now or not, please keep me in your prayers.

Together, we can turn this opportunity into action and build stronger, more effective campaigns. Will you help me out? Please consider making a contribution to help me attend and bring back the skills we need to attain more wins!

Please text me with any questions. 309-922-3909



With gratitude and determination,

Meliss Klabel

(Ephesians 6:12)