Khalid's Uganda & Kenya Mission Trip!

Greetings, dear friends! As a worship, prayer and mission-driven believer, I am thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity to embark on a life-changing journey to Uganda and Kenya from September 22nd, 2025 to October 8th, 2025. I want to invite you to join me on this transformative experience as we spread the message Jesus Christ in these beautiful African nations.

Our itinerary includes a 3-day open-air crusade and then ministry at a local church in Uganda. Next, we fly to Kenya, where we will host a basketball camp, followed by a 3-day conference, and finally, ministry in another local church. This incredible adventure promises to be a powerful display of faith, unity, service to the church and the boundless love of Jesus Christ.

As we embark on this mission, we are seeking your support to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those we will encounter. Your generosity will help cover the costs of our travel, accommodations, and the various outreach programs we have planned. With your contribution, we can make a real difference in the lives of the people we serve. Your support will not only bring hope and healing to the communities we visit, but it will also provide an opportunity for personal growth and spiritual renewal for our team.

Would you prayerfully consider joining us on this extraordinary journey as we embark on a mission to share the love of Christ with the people of Uganda and Kenya. We covet your prayers and intercession for this journey as we go, are there and fly back. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will be instrumental in making this mission a success. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those who need it most. Thank you in advance for considering supporting our mission. Blessings abound!

Khalid