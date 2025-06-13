Campaign Image

Reaching Albanians

Goal:

 USD $2,700

Raised:

 USD $850

Campaign created by Eric Stouder

Reaching Albanians

I am going on my first missions trip! My church, Gathering, is heading to Albania to support a group of students who are completing their English language acquisition program. We will work with a local church in Tirana to minister to these students and the local community. Your contribution will help make this trip possible. Thank you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Rebecca Martin
$ 500.00 USD
10 days ago

Enjoy the trip! May you be a blessing to those around you!

Michael Ohana
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

May the Lord bless your trip for his glory!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

May God be with you and bless your trip!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Janet Glaze
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Excited for you kiddo!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo