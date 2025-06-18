Send 15 Youth to the Conference in Houston

Greetings of peace in Christ!

We are the CFC Youth Ministry of Couples for Christ in East Pennsylvania, and we are excited to share an incredible opportunity that could deeply shape the lives of 15 young Catholic leaders from our community.

From July 12–14, 2025, we will gather with hundreds of other CFC Youth from across the United States for the CFC Youth National Conference at Houston Christian University in Texas. This annual event is more than just a gathering—it’s a powerful moment of spiritual growth, fellowship, and renewal in Christ.

For many of our youth, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to grow in their faith, be inspired by dynamic talks and worship, and connect with a larger community of young believers who share their passion for living out the Gospel.

However, attending the conference comes with a financial challenge.

Most of our youth are students or come from modest backgrounds, and the $296 registration fee—plus the cost of travel—places this life-changing opportunity out of reach for many. That’s why we’re reaching out to you today with hope and humility.

Our goal is to raise $4,440 to cover the full registration for 15 participants.

Every donation—big or small—will help us get closer to that goal.

A gift of $25 helps cover a meal or local travel.

$100 can help with shared lodging.

$296 will fully sponsor one youth’s registration.

🙏 We ask for your prayerful consideration to support this mission. If you're unable to give financially at this time, please pray for our group and consider sharing this campaign to help us reach more hearts.

Your generosity will bless not just these youth, but their families, communities, and the many lives they’ll touch in the years to come.

Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly.

In Christ,

CFC Youth Ministry

🌐 Want to learn more about our youth and ways to give via Venmo or Zelle?

