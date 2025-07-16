Breathtaking Vestments for a Seminarian

Hello everyone, I'm Karim Henry, a seminarian for the Diocese of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. I'm starting my propaedeutic year at Mundelein Seminary this fall of 2025, and thankfully my diocese is covering the cost of tuition.

If the Lord wills that I am ordained, I want to honor Him with vestments and sacred vessels of the finest quality, as our Lord deserves nothing but the best. However, I will be completely immersed in seminary life and will be unable to save up to reach this goal. Therefore, I turn to you, homines bonae voluntatis, to make up for my lack.

The Lord deserves the best quality, yet these items are exceedingly costly. These will fund several full bespoke vestment sets, and I can't wait to see how they turn out if they are funded. This will not be easy to raise, which is why I'm starting now, seven years in advance.

Thank you all who stop by, may God bless us in His mercy. Benedicite, omnia opera Domini, Domino: laudate et superexaltate eum in saecula. (Daniel 3:57)