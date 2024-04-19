Supporting the SOC Information Campaign

What We Do

SelfOrganizingCollective.com consolidates the controversial research of varied experts whose findings are contradictory to government directives and the mainstream propaganda. The information gathered by this Self Organizing Collective (SOC) not only exposes the fact that the world is under full attack by a well organized group of genocidal globalists but also offers sound solutions for survival during the coming economic and political upheaval.

We realize that people are busy with their lives and jobs and do not have the time to follow multiple sources in multiple areas, for there is an overload of information, some well orchestrated MISINFORMATION. How can the average hard-working person find valid information that impacts their lives and their decision making? The group of people who make up the SOC, the Self Organizing Collective, understands the need for factual, verifiable information. The site is a repository of truth where easily found, trustworthy information is organized by categories and subcategories.

What We Need And Why We Need It

Although we are a relatively new organization and website, we are already being heavily censored by Google and have been subject to several DDoS attacks.

Therefore, we need to expand our server and security infrastructure much sooner than anticipated.

To that end we are moving our servers to a secure datacenter in Norway, which affords us both greater privacy protection, as well as better security against external attacks.

But of course, this kind of infrastructure comes with an increased price-tag, and as we are an organization of volunteers, we need YOUR help to cover these costs on an ongoing, monthly basis.

Who We Are And Why We Do What We Do

Our Self Organizing Collective is made up of dedicated retired professionals who have left their countries and moved to Lake Chapala area in Mexico, where they have carried their resistance by exposing the tyranny and lies of their governments, the WHO, financial institutions, WEF, and any entity that lies, manipulates, and coerces in order to control and subjugate our God-given freedoms.

The SOC website is ever-growing as more and more lies are being uncovered. Lies? Yes, lies!

William Casey, former director of the CIA, upon being asked what the goal of the agency was in 1981 said: "We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false."

Now, the challenge we as a collective face, is to uncover the truth about 'the everything' that Casey referred to. In some cases there is a tip of an iceberg which shows that something is there, but how do we know what we do not see, have no clue about, and can't even imagine?

That's the challenge we are determined to take on, willingly without giving quarter, to the end.

We are a dedicated group that will take the fight to the heart, to the soul, for we are researching the Way Back to Freedom and to the Whole Truth.