Selah's First Missions Trip to Alaska

Hey everyone! I'm super excited about my upcoming Discipleship trip to Kenai, Alaska! We'll be teaming up with a local church to connect with people in their community and show them Jesus's amazing love!





Our team will tackle fun projects both at the church and around town. We're even helping at a youth center for kids who need extra support! Plus, my dad will be giving free haircuts to people in the community—what a cool way to share God's love!





This is my very first missions trip, and I need YOUR help to make it happen!





Would you please pray for our team and consider donating to my fundraiser? Any amount helps me reach my goal and makes a huge difference!





With gratitude,





Selah Villalta