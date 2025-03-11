Campaign Image

Support Segovia Family

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Haley Hanratty

Campaign funds will be received by Victoria Segovia

Support Segovia Family

Ms. Victoria is the cheerful face we see most mornings when we enter day care.  She is a wife, mother of a 16 year-old daughter & 4 year-old son, and 2 time cancer survivor. Her cancer has returned for Round 3.  Let’s rally in her corner &  support her & her family with prayers & donations to help with medical expenses or whatever they need to win!

Recent Donations
Hanratty Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

This must be a really tough time, and we're so impressed by your courage and endurance. You are an inspiration to everyone around you!

Updates

Prayer Requests

