Support Segovia Family

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Victoria Segovia
Ms. Victoria is the cheerful face we see most mornings when we enter day care. She is a wife, mother of a 16 year-old daughter & 4 year-old son, and 2 time cancer survivor. Her cancer has returned for Round 3. Let’s rally in her corner & support her & her family with prayers & donations to help with medical expenses or whatever they need to win!
This must be a really tough time, and we're so impressed by your courage and endurance. You are an inspiration to everyone around you!
