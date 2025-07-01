Seats of Service

Goal:
USD $700
Raised:
USD $1,205
Campaign funds will be received by Krissy Toenjes
Hello, my name is Haden, and I am currently working towards achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. For my Eagle Project I am building a wheelchair-accessible picnic table and a bench for the patients at Hines VA Hospital. This outdoor seating will give veterans and their caregivers a comfortable and protected location to sit and socialize at their community garden. I'm also installing concrete pavers to guarantee that the picnic table is wheelchair accessible.
I was inspired to select the Hines VA Hospital, not only because of the great care they provide our nations veterans, but also due to the stroke and cancer treatment my grandpa has recently received.
To complete the project, I need to raise $700 for supplies like wood, pavers, and other construction materials. Any money in excess of the necessary funds will be donated toward improvements to the community garden at the extended care center.
Your contribution will create a lasting and welcoming place for those who have served for our country. Thank you for your consideration and donation.
July 13th, 2025
Assembly day!
July 6th, 2025
Haden and dad, Brian preparing the wood for the wheelchair accessible picnic table. One step closer to assembly day!
July 1st, 2025
Sunday, my dad and I purchased all the materials needed for the picnic table and bench. We started pre cutting the wood for the bench.
