Seats of Service

Hello, my name is Haden, and I am currently working towards achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. For my Eagle Project I am building a wheelchair-accessible picnic table and a bench for the patients at Hines VA Hospital. This outdoor seating will give veterans and their caregivers a comfortable and protected location to sit and socialize at their community garden. I'm also installing concrete pavers to guarantee that the picnic table is wheelchair accessible.

I was inspired to select the Hines VA Hospital, not only because of the great care they provide our nations veterans, but also due to the stroke and cancer treatment my grandpa has recently received.

To complete the project, I need to raise $700 for supplies like wood, pavers, and other construction materials. Any money in excess of the necessary funds will be donated toward improvements to the community garden at the extended care center.

Your contribution will create a lasting and welcoming place for those who have served for our country. Thank you for your consideration and donation.