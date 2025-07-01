Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Seats of Service

Goal:

 USD $700

Raised:

 USD $1,205

Campaign created by Krissy Toenjes

Campaign funds will be received by Krissy Toenjes

Seats of Service

Hello, my name is Haden, and I am currently working towards achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. For my Eagle Project I am building a wheelchair-accessible picnic table and a bench for the patients at Hines VA Hospital. This outdoor seating will give veterans and their caregivers a comfortable and protected location to sit and socialize at their community garden. I'm also installing concrete pavers to guarantee that the picnic table is wheelchair accessible.

I was inspired to select the Hines VA Hospital, not only because of the great care they provide our nations veterans, but also due to the stroke and cancer treatment my grandpa has recently received.

To complete the project, I need to raise $700 for supplies like wood, pavers, and other construction materials. Any money in excess of the necessary funds will be donated toward improvements to the community garden at the extended care center. 

Your contribution will create a lasting and welcoming place for those who have served for our country. Thank you for your consideration and donation. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Desnoyers Family
$ 15.00 USD
4 days ago

Our nephew is an Eagle Scout!. Proud of you Haden!

Brooke Windle
$ 10.00 USD
16 days ago

Dona Toenjes
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Good work, Haden! We're so proud of you!

Opalinski Family
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

Way to go Haden!

Chris Kasmee
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Ann Scoigletti
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

Congratulations! You’re doing great things.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Great project!

Carrie Hobbs
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Good luck, Haden!!

Chris and Deb Beukema
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Bombacino Family
$ 30.00 USD
20 days ago

Angie Perak
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

OShea Family
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Good luck! What a great thing you are doing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
20 days ago

Measure twice cut once!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Cora Murphy
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Great job 💪

Viktoria
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Excellent job Haden!❤️

Kalseth Family
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Nice choice, keep up the hood work.

The Sullivan Family
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Great project Haden!

L Birkner
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

This is a great project.

Updates

Update #3

July 13th, 2025

Assembly day!

Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

July 6th, 2025

Haden and dad, Brian preparing the wood for the wheelchair accessible picnic table. One step closer to assembly day!

Update Update #2 Image
Shopping Day

July 1st, 2025

Sunday, my dad and I purchased all the materials needed for the picnic table and bench. We started pre cutting the wood for the bench.

Update Shopping Day Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo