Sean Carter Kelley Memorial for DAAA

On July 11, 2025, the day after returning from the LPA Conference in San Diego, Sean Kelley suffered a catastrophic head injury in an accident near his home in Chico, CA. Despite the heroic efforts of first responders and medical professionals at Enloe Hospital and UC Davis Medical Center, he was declared brain dead on July 16th. In his final act, five of his organs were donated to provide a lifeline to other children and their families across the USA. Always owning a hero's spirit, Sean's gift was entirely relevant to his existence.

During his 15 years, Sean led a full life characterized by his fearlessness, initiative and exuberant joy. Born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, he always approached his most noticeable trait as his least amazing, never shying away from a challenge, opportunity or curious attention. Sean never placed limits on himself and maintained a soul that drove him to follow his interests, varied as they were.

The last week of Sean's life was his best week having attended the Annual LPA Conference in San Diego. His time was spent with lifelong friends, competing in DAAA events and socializing for hours in the afternoons and evenings. It was his final year in "Junior B's" and he looked forward to Open competition in the coming years as his relationships with other attendees matured.

Sean's family will be establishing a source of funding for DAAA, working with the Board to understand how best to do so. Outside of embracing Sean's ethos and exhibiting it in the remainder of our days, we can think of no better way to maintain Sean's legacy in the LPA Community. We welcome the support of all who feel compelled to bolster this mission.

The LPA, thanks to Sean, has become a community at the center of our family's existence. It is a blessing for which we will always be thankful.





Thank you,

The Kelley Family