Please help Sean serve in Jamaica

I am hoping to be a part of my church's (First Baptist Church of Grove City, Ohio) student mission trip to Jamaica in March 2025. I was blessed to go to Jamaica on mission in 2023 and had the opportunity to spend time with orphans and engaged in service projects and VBS at Bay Life Baptist Church in Montego Bay. Travel expenses have increased considerably over the last two years, and so I'm hoping that you will consider investing in helping me to serve the people of Jamaica once more.