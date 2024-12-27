Please help Sean serve in Jamaica

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by David Akers
I am hoping to be a part of my church's (First Baptist Church of Grove City, Ohio) student mission trip to Jamaica in March 2025. I was blessed to go to Jamaica on mission in 2023 and had the opportunity to spend time with orphans and engaged in service projects and VBS at Bay Life Baptist Church in Montego Bay. Travel expenses have increased considerably over the last two years, and so I'm hoping that you will consider investing in helping me to serve the people of Jamaica once more.
Many prayers for you to reach your goal. We are so blessed to have someone like you as an ambassador for the Lord. All our love, The Paul family
So inspiring!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.