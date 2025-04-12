Justice and Support for Brian Scott

Brian Scott is a God Fearing man, Disabled Senior,Vietnam veteran, Honorary Deputy Sheriff, a 5-star Lyft driver for 5.7 years, and an incredibly devoted member of his church and community. He has dedicated his life to helping others — from former Chief Ambassador for the Shriner's Chidrens Hospital Springfield, MA (38 years) to Board of Directors, and outreach counselor with the veteran support organization Home Front Strong. His reputation is spotless — until now.He needs 2 operations, 0ne of which could be life threatening, and needs the money for household, legal and medical expenses.These expenses add up fast and your help is greatly appreciated.





💔The Injustice

On March 7, 2025, without any prior complaint or investigation, Brian was permanently terminated from Lyft after an accusation of misconduct (assault) — an accusation we can definitively prove to be false. He immediately offered video and audio evidence (from a dash cam recording every second of his rides), but Lyft made its decision before even reviewing the footage.

The video confirms no misconduct, and multiple rides (600 +)during that time included repeat passengers who had always rated him 5 stars. Never a bad comment. Always went above and beyond.

This Spiritual Warfare is way beyond what I could have ever Imagined or ever expected as a newly baptized man. My Faith in Jesus Christ and prayer is the only way I am living my life, but unfortunately I need to put a roof over my head, food, and pay my bills. I desperately need your support.



