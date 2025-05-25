Scott's Baby Sister

In honor of Scott "Rudy" McKinstry, some of his family have started a charitable effort to help his baby sister, who is losing her eyesight and has battled other debilitating physical illness in recent years, including multiple cancers. She is disabled and has now learned she will be losing stable housing in less than 30 days. We know Scott would have been the first to organize the troops for this effort if he were still with us!

In the future, we hope to turn this effort into a bigger non-profit attached to his name and find good, local causes within Scott's vast circle of friends and extended family. We will start with his baby sister this month.