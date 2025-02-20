Supporting the Schumacher Family

Klaus and Anna Schumacher have 3 beautiful kids, Livia, Amanda, and Ryan. They live in Alberta, Canada and are going through a very difficult time as a family.

Klaus lost his job 6 years ago due to a workplace injury that created hearing loss and severe tinnitus. As a result, he hasn’t been able to sleep or get rest due to the loud noises in his ears. Many treatments have been paid for and tried, so far with little success. He has become increasingly sicker and weaker with great struggle to live daily life.

3 years ago while receiving a massage, Anna’s liver was injured which caused a sudden difficulty with breathing and an inability to sleep. This has caused many health issues, on top of the anemia she was already fighting.

Since their doctors weren’t able to help, they turned to alternative routes and the naturopathic treatments such as iv’s and supplements to find relief and healing have piled up into extreme financial distress.

While financial distress set in, mental and physical struggle increased for the Schumacher family.

The daily fight to survive for the past multiple years has been incredible.

Support has been limited and they are humbly asking for any assistance possible to help them get back on their feet financially and find healing physically and mentally.

Please consider supporting them and their children as they go through this very difficult time.

Thank you so much, any help is greatly appreciated.