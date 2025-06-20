Help 11 IDF Combat Veterans Get the Gear They Need

We are a group of 11 combat reservists in the Israel Defense Forces.

Our unit – Battalion 6261, Gaza Division – is made up entirely of veterans from the Givati Reconnaissance Company. We were called up for a 99-day combat deployment inside Gaza.





We’re not here to tell stories or play emotional games.

We’re doing the job — but we need proper gear to do it right.









---





🎯 The Problem





The IDF does not provide optical sights (red dots, magnifiers) to most reserve units — even those on the front lines.

We fight with what we’re given — and right now, it’s not enough.





We are looking to buy Meprolight combat optics, made in Israel, used by elite forces — but not issued to us.









---





📦 What We Need





Option 1: Mepro Tru-Vision (Red Dot Sight)

• $520 each × 11 = $5,720





Option 2: Mepro RDS PRO V2 + MX3-F (Red Dot + Magnifier)

• $1,050 each × 11 = $11,550

We’ll buy what we can, based on the money raised. No games. No extras.





💡 Why This Matters

We're not asking for favors. We're asking for tools to do our job — and this equipment keeps us alive.





We are deployed in one of the most dangerous environments in the world. We operate under fire, often in close quarters and at night. When you help us get the right gear, you're directly improving our chances of getting home in one piece.





This war is not abstract for us.

We are fighting the same terrorists who murdered, raped, and kidnapped our people on October 7th.

We are doing everything we can to eliminate the threat and bring our hostages home.

👊 How You Can Help





Donate whatever you can.





Share this with people who care about israel idf and Jewish people.





Ask us anything. We’ll be transparent.





📫 Contact





Radion Feldman

Sniper – IDF Reserve Battalion 6261

📧 radion.fel@gmail.com