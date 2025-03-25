Newborn Heart Surgery & Med Costs for Saxon Pratt





He will require 1-2 heart surgeries within the first year, the first of which is likely to be shortly after birth. Then he will have hopefully a final surgery at 5-6 years old and otherwise will be a totally normal and healthy boy. Likely he will be looking for a heart transplant in his ~40s after a full life with his loving family. While insurance will help, the surgeries and accompanying medical costs will still be extraordinary. If we paid every dime somehow alone it would be well worth it and my wife and I will do anything for our son. While it seems more than we can bear we have faith it will work out. However, we have many friends and family who have asked how they can help and we think setting this fundraiser up is the best way to humbly accept any help others are willing to offer.





I (Chris, the father) don’t really enjoy having to ask for charity. But God teaches us to be humble. So as a thank you for any donation I would like to give you a 3D printed special heart keychain I designed and modeled. It’s like the old video game hearts and 1/4th of the heart is missing, representing my son’s 3/4ths formed heart with the missing chamber. I don’t know if when people donate that I get any information on who donated, so if you are gracious enough to donate even one dollar, please send me an email with your name and address and I will send you my gift in return. Please include a screenshot of your donation. Look at the gallery images for what it looks like.





My email is parleyp@proton.me. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and we truly appreciate your kindness. Please only donate if you can afford to and not putting any undue strain on your financial situation. Many of our family and friends have helped in several ways other than monetarily so if you are one of those please know you have helped us so much already and don’t feel obligated to donate.

My wife and I and our three daughters are finally getting a baby boy on April 21st, Saxon Pratt. We discovered during the anatomy scan he has a rare congenital heart disease called Tricuspid Atresia with an accompanying VSD. In short, he has 3/4ths of a heart. His tricuspid valve never formed which resulted in the corresponding chamber not developing due to lack of pressure and blood flow to that part of the heart. The VSD is a hole in between the left and right ventricle. This alone is normally a defect but in this specific case it is a miracle because the hole is allowing oxygenated blood to reach his lungs. This makes his prognosis extraordinarily more positive in several ways including allowing all his arteries to fully form.