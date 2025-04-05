Please Help Save Rue 3 Week Old Filly

MEDICAL CARE NEEDED URGENTLY TO POSSIBLY SAVE HER LIFE!!❤️🐴

Roulette, also known as Rue, was born on March 8th at 5:00 AM and is a playful, spunky little filly with a big heart! Her mother, Willow, was rescued from a backyard breeding operation. Unfortunately, on April 3rd at 1:50 AM, I, Haley Higgins, noticed Rue limping on her right hind leg through the camera feed. She was rushed to the Veterinary Hospital of New Waverly, where she had radiographs taken of her legs and hips. Thankfully, the results came back clean. However, the veterinarians are concerned that Rue may have a septic hip, which is a possibly catastrophic infection in her joints.

On April 4th, we transferred Rue to Brazos Valley Equine Hospital in Navasota, TX, where she is undergoing further tests, including a CT scan. The CT scan, which alone costs $2,500, will help detect any fractures or abscesses that might not show up on a standard radiograph. Additionally, they are drawing joint fluid from her hip to check for signs of infection. If the diagnosis is a septic hip, Rue will need multiple flushes of the infected area or possibly even surgery to save her life. If this is not treated urgently, there is a high chance that she will need to be euthanized.

As a college student who has dedicated everything I have to my horses, I am facing financial challenges in covering these unexpected veterinary expenses. Rue’s initial radiograph cost is estimated at $600-$800, while the CT scan alone is $2,500. This doesn’t include the potential cost for further treatments such as joint flushing or surgery.

Please consider donating to Rue’s cause—she deserves the chance to live and thrive. She is a fighter, and I will do everything in my power to save her life. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us give her the care she desperately needs. Thank you for your support!