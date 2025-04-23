Campaign Image

Saving Della

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $118

Campaign created by Barbara Wargo

I fostered Della through God’s Dogs Rescue for over a year before she was adopted by a wonderful family. Like many dumped pups, she had a rough start & was excruciatingly shy. Her adoptive parents loved her through this, and she blossomed into a happy healthy dog. 

This weekend, she developed a severe nose bleed. An emergency vet visit discovered critically low platelets, low RBC counts, etc. The underlying cause has yet to be determined, but a medication she had been prescribed to control allergies might have been a contributing factor. After just 4 days, her bills now total $1100, with another $300 test scheduled for Monday, and more testing & treatments pending beyond that. Della is not even 3 years old. She is a beautiful family dog & deserves a chance at a long, happy, healthy life. Her adopters request help with the rapidly mounting veterinary bills. 

Recent Donations
Jodi Walter
$ 50.00 USD
15 minutes ago

DEBBIE DAVIS
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

God bless

Daphna
$ 18.00 USD
8 hours ago

Praying for her and all animals in need of recovery.

Barbara Wargo
$ 25.00 USD
11 hours ago

🙏🙏🙏 for Della

