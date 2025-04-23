Saving Della

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $118
I fostered Della through God’s Dogs Rescue for over a year before she was adopted by a wonderful family. Like many dumped pups, she had a rough start & was excruciatingly shy. Her adoptive parents loved her through this, and she blossomed into a happy healthy dog.
This weekend, she developed a severe nose bleed. An emergency vet visit discovered critically low platelets, low RBC counts, etc. The underlying cause has yet to be determined, but a medication she had been prescribed to control allergies might have been a contributing factor. After just 4 days, her bills now total $1100, with another $300 test scheduled for Monday, and more testing & treatments pending beyond that. Della is not even 3 years old. She is a beautiful family dog & deserves a chance at a long, happy, healthy life. Her adopters request help with the rapidly mounting veterinary bills.
God bless
Praying for her and all animals in need of recovery.
🙏🙏🙏 for Della
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.