Supporting Cowboy and His Mule

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $575

Campaign created by Lycrecia Mason

Campaign funds will be received by Lycrecia Mason

Hard working disabled man looking for help to cover the cost of his legal fees and to ensure he doesn't lose his farm. He is a hard working cowboy who puts good horses in good homes and takes care of his mom. Any help would be appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Jeannie McClernon Capizzi
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

All my best Cody. Love, light and prayers ❤️🕯️🙏 Jeannie M.

Friends of Teri Jo
$ 500.00 USD
8 days ago

Keep riding Cowboy!

Brittany
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Praying for compassion and understanding during all of this! You are such a good person with many obstacles you conquer more than you should have to even endure!

