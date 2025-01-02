Supporting Cowboy and His Mule

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $575
Campaign funds will be received by Lycrecia Mason
Hard working disabled man looking for help to cover the cost of his legal fees and to ensure he doesn't lose his farm. He is a hard working cowboy who puts good horses in good homes and takes care of his mom. Any help would be appreciated.
All my best Cody. Love, light and prayers ❤️🕯️🙏 Jeannie M.
Keep riding Cowboy!
Praying for compassion and understanding during all of this! You are such a good person with many obstacles you conquer more than you should have to even endure!
