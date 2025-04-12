Save Yorkie from Euthanasia

Help Save Victoire: A Second Chance for a Life of Love

Meet Victoire, a tiny teacup Yorkie with a name that means “victory,” because that’s exactly what she deserves after a life of unimaginable neglect and pain.

Victoire came to us through a local pet rehoming program designed to give animals a second chance before they’re sent to shelters. But from the moment we heard her story, something felt off. The details kept changing, and when Paws & Pastures Sanctuary arrived with our foster and counsel to pick her up, our hearts broke.

This tiny girl that we were told was a “boy” and a “puppy”, the holder claimed, ‘he’ came from a family members wife who was institutionalized and that they themselves rescued 30 cats from her home and that they had no idea she had a dog and thought she was just dirty carpet, until 3 days later”. As soon as we held her we could see the neglect and feel a mass on her abdomen. She was infested with fleas, matted from head to tail, her nails over an inch long, toes twisted backward from years of neglect, and barely able to walk. She was in excruciating pain, missing most of her teeth, with a severe bacterial infection in her mouth, and so malnourished and dehydrated that her skin hung loosely from her tiny frame. Her body tells the silent story of years of abuse, possibly used as a breeding dog in a mill, likely kicked, neglected, and discarded when she could no longer produce.

She was given pain relief immediately and gently bathed and groomed, which revealed even more heartbreak, the large mammary tumor, a cataract in one eye, and a mass on her belly. A CT scan confirmed the tumor is encapsulated and can be removed but they also found her uterus is enlarged, suggesting possible long-term breeding damage or another internal mass.

Despite everything, Victoire is gentle. She didn’t know how to eat from a bowl or drink clean water. She tried to drink her own urine, confused and desperate. But she’s learning, slowly, what love feels like.

We need your help to give her that chance.

So far, her medical expenses include:

• $675 for initial vetting, labs, pain meds, and stabilization.

• $2,500 for a CT scan with contrast to determine if the tumor had spread.

The next urgent step is surgery to remove the mammary tumor, a full hysterectomy, and dental work to relieve her pain. The total goal is $5,800, which includes past bills and the surgery she now desperately needs.

2 vets, because we received a 2nd opinion, believe that Victoire can live another 8 years, pain-free and full of love, if we act now.

Without surgery, the only other option is euthanasia, something no one at Paws & Pastures Sanctuary wants for this resilient little soul. She deserves a warm bed, gentle hands, and peaceful years ahead.





Please help us rewrite the end of Victoire’s story. Let her life be defined not by pain but by the love and care she finally receives.

Paws & Pastures Sanctuary is a registered 501c3; 93-2523415



