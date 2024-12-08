Support the Perez Family

Help us Support and Save the Perez Home

The Perez family has endured so much in the last 4 years. From losing a beloved mother, and both grandparents. Costing the family alot of heartbreak and unplanned for expenses. The family business is currently struggling and the Perez family is falling on hard times. Unfortunately close to losing their family home. We put this fundraiser together to help this amazing family in their time of need during this holiday season.