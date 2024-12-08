Campaign Image

Support the Perez Family

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $1,530

Campaign created by Angelique Contreras

Campaign funds will be received by Angelique Contreras

Support the Perez Family

Help us Support and Save the Perez Home 

The Perez family has endured so much in the last 4 years. From losing a beloved mother, and both grandparents. Costing the family alot of heartbreak and unplanned for expenses. The family business is currently struggling and the Perez family is falling on hard times. Unfortunately close to losing their family home. We put this fundraiser together to help this amazing family in their time of need during this holiday season. 

Recent Donations
Matthias D
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Keep fighting

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
16 days ago

Ashley Tyler
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

Kay Laurene
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Sending you love and light! 🙏

Jessica Goldstein
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Wishing you the best!

Ronit Irwin
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Praying for you guys!

Matthias
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Keep fighting.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Marla Suarez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Zrihens
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you guys!

Astral Ninja
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love You Guys

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you GMoney and your family is in our prayers!

Updates

Update #1 Gratitude from the Perez Family

January 10th, 2025

I want to thank everyone that has donated to our fund. We are overwhelmed with gratitude! We are so grateful to have friends and family willing to help us during this hard time. Thank you again and you are all in our prayers. 

