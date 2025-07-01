Save LES Haven Ranch a haven for blind horses

LES Haven Ranch was inspired by a horse that was born blind, Lea. Lea was able to do all that sighted horses could and proved many who otherwise believed she should have been euthanized. Today, LES Haven Ranch houses 15 vision impaired horses who have a purpose! That purpose is to walk, trot, and canter by Faith and have the freedom to do that at our Heaven on Earth based in Montana!

This economy has proven to be one of the hardest, most difficult times to keep a nonprofit going and we have seen many close their gates because of it and many are about to. We are at the state of a final plea of help, we are not willing to go without a fight. With God’s armor on, we will fight with all of our might and see our way out on the other side of this!

With that being said, we usually keep 10k in our account for a safety net in emergencies such as this, unfortunately we are now unable to pay ahead on anything and using our personal funds which will not go very far. We have one horse that needs one, possibly two enucleations. We have another horse with glaucoma, and two with Cushings disease, all require medication and vet attention. Our foster in Texas is physically unable to care for the blind horses we had there and we had to bring two here and we are still in search of two more home placements unless we would be able to build more pens and shelters here and bring more funds and hands for help in order to bring them here to Montana. On top of this all, for the first time, we are in a bad drought, hay prices have gone up and are short to come by, we are only able to get half of what we need for winter right now and we just paid that personally ahead as LES Haven is now unable to and if we did not buy it, there were many in line waiting who want it! There were a total of 25 large bails at $90 a piece, totaling to be $2,250. We still need hay to cover all of our blind equines!

As a equine rescue we have the required, general care for horses: farrier, teeth floating, vaccines, dewormer, hay and feed we have to make sure get covered on the spot for 15 blind equine's. Which is by far, the hardest to raise funds for. By us having an emergency fund, it alleviates the urgency of raising as well as stress and mental load that we are unfortunately in now. That is why we always kept 10k and only paid what we have to and needed.

So what would it look like if we are unable to make ends meet: we would do our best to place as many equines we can, keep what we can personally afford, reach out to the prior owners of the home surrenders to either take back or do as they wish. The hard thing with blind horses are that they are very hard to place as you have to have the proper fencing, required vet care, and confidence to be able to handle and work with them. If we cannot home our blind horses, we would have to humanely euthanize them. What a heartbreaking day that would be and I pray it will never get to that point!

We are in need to save our ranch, not only for our blind horses but for others who come and visit. To experience God’s presence, the healing power of horses, and peace on earth away from the dark chaos that’s out there. We pray for this ranch to flourish with God’s touch and Grace. We would not be where we are without Him and we will keep hope that He will continue to provide!

Thank you all for taking the time and consideration, if you could continuously pray for us and help this ranch in any way, us and our blind horses are truly grateful for any support. Thank you!

LES Haven Ranch

LES Haven Ranch version of II Cor. 5:7- For we walk, trot, canter by faith, not by sight!



