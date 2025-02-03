



A Heartfelt Plea: Save Vlieger Family Farm





Our Roots





The story of Vlieger Family Farm stretches back to 1959, when my parents first set down roots on this cherished land. In 1960, they purchased the farm from Bill and Margaret McDonald—yes, we live on old McDonald’s farm, a place steeped in memories and hard-earned legacy.









A Time of Loss





Life took a sudden turn in January 1980 when my father received the devastating diagnosis of leukemia, lymphoma, and bone marrow cancer. He fought bravely but passed away in August 1981, just a month after my wife and I celebrated our wedding. With a heavy heart, we took on the responsibility of the farm, buying machinery and livestock from his estate. Little did we know, 1981 would mark the beginning of our challenges—the worst year to start farming in the last 75 years.









Resilience and Transformation





In those tougher times, my wife worked at the college, I juggled six part-time jobs alongside farming, and thankfully we survived the farm crisis of the 1980s. It was out of desperation after the 1988 drought that in 1989 I became a student of the soil (it’s a lifetime journey). We began adopting alternative farming methods that has since evolved into what we now proudly call regenerative practices. Our commitment to nurturing soil health became paramount, the foundation upon which our farm stands today.









The River’s Challenge





The West Branch of the Floyd River flows through the lower part of our farm—sometimes scarcely more than a creek. After the advent of GMO crops and increased use of glyphosate herbicides by neighboring farms, the health of the surrounding soil has deteriorated, severely diminishing its capacity to absorb rainfall. Living in the river bottom, we faced the wrath of nature. Since 2018, our farm has been struck by significant flooding events seven times, each with its own costly toll on our crops, livestock, and infrastructure.









A Hopeful Year Shattered





The year 2024 held promise, with our cereal rye crop on track to yield better than ever, towering five feet tall and robust, a testament to the continual improving benefits of regenerative farming. On June 22, disaster struck. In just hours, that beautiful crop disappeared beneath 8.5 feet of water, leaving us with a staggering loss of over $30,000. The grazing season was lost, fencing was obliterated, and we were forced to buying more hay. This which has totaled over $240,000 in the past six years. When you have 40+ years in developing the genetics of your cattle herd it’s not as simple as just selling them.









The Importance of Small Farms





The larger farms are able to deal with the financial costs of flooding better because of they have many more acres that are not affected by flooding. We only have 275 acres, that are dedicated to regenerative food production. We pride ourselves on providing nutrient-dense, clean protein products—beef, chicken, eggs, lamb, pork, turkey and dairy products—to deserving families across the Midwest and beyond. We also make nutrient dense, non-GMO feed for local small operations that want to raise healthy meat and eggs for their families.









The Urgent Need for Support





Sadly, the aftermath of the 2024 flooding left us with unrelenting financial challenges: $30,000 in direct crop losses. $20,000 Increase expenses for hay purchases, $15,000 for infrastructure damage, making a looming $65,000 shortfall to meet our bank commitments. Each number represents not just dollars, but hope, dedication, and our family's legacy built over generations. The first payment of $17,000.00 is due is February 20th, 2025. The next on April 30th, 2025.









Join Us in Our Mission





Together, we can safeguard Vlieger Family Farm—your support will help us rebuild, restore, and continue our mission of providing wholesome food and promoting resilient agricultural practices. We invite you to join us in this effort—because small, regenerative farms like ours are crucial not just for our livelihoods, but for the wellbeing of communities far and wide.





Together, we can turn this storm of adversity into a story of renewal. Please consider supporting our fundraiser to help save Vlieger Family Farm. Thank you for believing in us and the future we strive to nourish.



