Since May 2025, 126 beagles have been rescued from taxpayer-funded animal testing labs, thanks to the work of Kindness Ranch and its Executive Director, John Ramer. Every single one of these dogs has been placed with one of Kindness Ranch's partner organizations and they now have the opportunity to be put in a safe, loving home.

Due to the incredible work of Kindness Ranch, 84 of these rescued lab beagles have now been adopted into homes from coast to coast across the United States, and some have been adopted by Canadians.

These animals were bred for torture in facilities supported by your tax dollars. And many of those labs are in Colorado, a state known for pushing anti-Trump activism while quietly enabling horrific animal abuse. Every year, $20 billion taxpayer dollars fund animal torture labs and animal testing across the country. Kindness Ranch is working hard to rescue the beagles used in these lab experiments so they can be adopted into loving homes instead of being euthanized.

President Trump is the only major political figure who has taken real steps to end taxpayer-funded animal cruelty.

Kindness Ranch rescues these beagles across the country in their sprinter van. They drive coast to coast picking up beagles from labs, and then they drive them back to Wyoming where the Kindness Ranch is located.

The goal of the new van is to be able to transport 30 dogs in a well ventilated and climate controlled environment. The van has been customized on the Dodge website and with the estimates I have from customization shops in Denver, the cost for a second sprinter van to transport the beagles is roughly $100,000 - before any unforeseen expenses and taxes.

The vehicle selected is a RAM ProMaster High Roof Extended Van, priced at $61,923. To meet the unique needs of the sanctuary animals, Kindness Ranch will install a custom waterproof floor with drains and tie-downs ($6,000), fully insulated and sealed walls ($9,000), 30 secure dog crates ($10,000), and roof-mounted vents, heating, and air conditioning ($11,000) to ensure the comfort and safety of the beagles in all weather conditions. Your generous support will help us reach this vital goal to better serve the animals who depend on us.

