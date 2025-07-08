Save San Angelo Short Street

Texas is flooded. We all know it. But most efforts are focused on the Hill Country, while San Angelo and other areas sit unhelped, unheard, and largely forgotten.

We got a call for help, and the caller told us everyone else said no. We said yes. Yes to the overtime labor costs. Yes to the hotel expense. Yes to the non-billable miles and diesel gallons. Yes to the uncertainty if we could even do this and if it would truly make a difference.

We said yes to the idea that if we work to do the right thing, it will somehow work out in the end.

Many of you reading this don’t know us. But we’re just a husband and a wife that started a little bootstrapping company that tries to make a difference. A difference for our team members, for their families, for our local Permian Basin community…

And I don’t know if anyone has told you this yet but making a difference is hard. And sometimes it costs a lot. Sometimes it costs hours. Sometimes sleepless nights. Sometimes relationships. And sometimes just plain Jane dollars.

And that’s where you come in. Bluntly put - we need dollars. Dollars to help pay for what we’ve spent so far, and dollars to help us keep going. The more support we have, the more support we can give. I want to be clear — we ARE NOT billing, nor trying to recover, profitable rates. But it would help us if we weren’t bleeding out in order to help. It would help the others that have donated their time, money, and resources. And maybe, just maybe, we can keep helping the residents of this town haul out the old to prepare for the new.

Thank you for listening.

- Katey & BW Church

Tactical Water Group