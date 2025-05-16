Justice for Shoma Seeking Legal Action Against HOA

Help the Residents of Shoma at Royal Palm Fight HOA Corruption and Negligence

We, the residents of Shoma at Royal Palm Condominium Association, Inc. in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, urgently seek your support to hire legal representation and pursue justice against our HOA board, which we believe may be engaging in severe mismanagement and possible misconduct.

Our community—largely made up of fixed-income seniors, single parents, and disabled military veterans—has suffered from what many believe to be years of mismanagement. In just two years, Shoma has deteriorated into an unsafe environment plagued by crime, financial instability, and neglect of both our property and our safety.

What We're Facing

Despite monthly dues increasing by $100–$150 last year (depending on the unit), along with a $2,500 special assessment, our community's financial situation remains in disarray. As a result, many homeowners now face the threat of foreclosure, with decisions appearing to prioritize personal interests of the board members over the welfare of residents.

Due to the current financial state of the association, our community is reportedly ineligible for FHA and VA loans—making it significantly harder for homeowners to sell their units, and preventing veterans and first-time buyers from purchasing here.

Current HOA dues now range from $500 to $700 per month—an unsustainable burden considering the declining living conditions. Under the current board president, Shoma has gone through four different property management companies and is now on its fifth.

Examples of Board Failures, Negligence & Misconduct

🔒 Security & Safety Failures

Front and rear gates have been broken for over 10 months, allowing unrestricted access to the property.

Background checks and tenant security deposit requirements were reportedly removed, raising safety concerns.

Residents have reported a sharp increase in criminal activity in and around the property, including shootings, suspected drug activity, and break-ins. Local authorities have been contacted in several cases.

🏚️ Community Decay & Infrastructure Neglect

Overflowing trash, dead landscaping, gang graffiti, and unsafe walkways are now commonplace.

Potholes, crumbling driveways, and deteriorating sidewalks create daily hazards.

Landscaping has been mostly ignored, with dangerous debris from unmaintained coconut trees.

Our only amenity—the pool—was recently shut down by the Department of Health for violations including improper chemical levels, broken equipment, and lack of required facilities.

💸 Financial Misconduct & Lack of Transparency

Concerns have been raised about potential conflicts of interest involving vendors reportedly connected to board members, including unusually high billing rates (e.g., Red Sky Capital Holdings LLC).

Payments to contractors have reportedly been made without full board approval or transparency.

A $2,579.99 special assessment was issued just before the holidays with only 8 days' notice (Dec. 2 notice; Dec. 10 deadline). and no monthly financial for the month of December to show how much money was collected and how the funds were spent!

⚠️ Harassment, Suppression & Abuse of Power

Residents have allegedly been sent to collections despite showing proof of payment. One collection agency reportedly stated the board refuses to acknowledge the documentation.

A property manager was seen covering resident security cameras with inspection notices, raising concerns about privacy and retaliation.

There are claims that HOA funds have been used to file lawsuits against vocal residents, which many view as retaliatory.

Voting rights were removed from owners in collections—without removing them from collections—potentially interfering with fair election processes.

The board deliberately changed building colors without a community vote. Residents believe this violates Florida Statute 718.113, which requires a 75% member vote for material alterations.

Water was shut off to multiple units without prior notice, placing vulnerable residents—including the elderly and disabled—at risk.

Our Attempts to Resolve These Issues

We have filed official complaints with the DBPR, initiated a board recall, and pursued all available internal remedies—but to no avail. Conditions have only worsened. We now have no choice but to seek formal legal action.

What We Need

We’re seeking to raise $50,000 to retain legal counsel who will:

Obtain financial records and defend residents from retaliation.

Conduct a full forensic audit of the association’s financials.

Hold board members accountable for any violations or misconduct.

Restore Shoma to a safe, dignified, and well-managed community.

How You Can Help

Your contribution—no matter the size—can make a real difference. With your support, we can stand up for our rights, our homes, and our community.

Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with your network.

⚖️ Disclaimer:

The statements made herein reflect the concerns and opinions of the residents based on publicly available information, personal experiences, and community reports. Allegations mentioned are currently under review by appropriate authorities. No statement should be interpreted as a final judgment of wrongdoing or legal liability.