Justice for Shoma Seeking Legal Action Against HOA

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $250
Help the Residents of Shoma at Royal Palm Fight HOA Corruption and Negligence
We, the residents of Shoma at Royal Palm Condominium Association, Inc. in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, urgently seek your support to hire legal representation and pursue justice against our HOA board, which we believe may be engaging in severe mismanagement and possible misconduct.
Our community—largely made up of fixed-income seniors, single parents, and disabled military veterans—has suffered from what many believe to be years of mismanagement. In just two years, Shoma has deteriorated into an unsafe environment plagued by crime, financial instability, and neglect of both our property and our safety.
What We're Facing
Despite monthly dues increasing by $100–$150 last year (depending on the unit), along with a $2,500 special assessment, our community's financial situation remains in disarray. As a result, many homeowners now face the threat of foreclosure, with decisions appearing to prioritize personal interests of the board members over the welfare of residents.
Due to the current financial state of the association, our community is reportedly ineligible for FHA and VA loans—making it significantly harder for homeowners to sell their units, and preventing veterans and first-time buyers from purchasing here.
Current HOA dues now range from $500 to $700 per month—an unsustainable burden considering the declining living conditions. Under the current board president, Shoma has gone through four different property management companies and is now on its fifth.
Examples of Board Failures, Negligence & Misconduct
🔒 Security & Safety Failures
🏚️ Community Decay & Infrastructure Neglect
💸 Financial Misconduct & Lack of Transparency
⚠️ Harassment, Suppression & Abuse of Power
Our Attempts to Resolve These Issues
We have filed official complaints with the DBPR, initiated a board recall, and pursued all available internal remedies—but to no avail. Conditions have only worsened. We now have no choice but to seek formal legal action.
What We Need
We’re seeking to raise $50,000 to retain legal counsel who will:
How You Can Help
Your contribution—no matter the size—can make a real difference. With your support, we can stand up for our rights, our homes, and our community.
Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with your network.
⚖️ Disclaimer:
The statements made herein reflect the concerns and opinions of the residents based on publicly available information, personal experiences, and community reports. Allegations mentioned are currently under review by appropriate authorities. No statement should be interpreted as a final judgment of wrongdoing or legal liability.
Please everyone in the chat if we donate in a monthly basis we can reach that goal.
Standing with the residents of Shoma—supporting transparency and accountability. Hoping the community is restored to its full potential!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.